Hangout with ST: Live from Crazy Rich Asians red carpet from 7.15pm tonight

SINGAPORE - This week's Hangout with ST is all glitz and glamour as the stars of Crazy Rich Asians grace the red carpet for the Hollywood film's Singapore premiere.

The special episode will air on Tuesday (Aug 21) at 7.15pm on ST's Facebook page, instead of the usual broadcast at 4.30pm on Thursdays.

Hangout with ST hosts Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman will go live at Capitol Theatre and speak to the stars as they walk down the red carpet.

A total of 17 guests are expected to make an appearance, including leading light Henry Golding, who plays eligible bachelor Nick Young, as well as local actors Pierre Png, Tan Kheng Hua and Koh Chieng Mun, who have roles in the film.

During the live show, viewers can pose questions to the stars and leave their thoughts about the film in the comments section.

Crazy Rich Asians - based on Singapore-born Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name - is about the world of insanely wealthy Singaporeans. Parts of the film were shot in locatons such as Gardens by the Bay and Newton Circus.

The film reeled in US$34 million (S$46 million) in five days at the US box office since its opening last Wednesday (Aug 15).