Hangout with ST: NUS Peeping Tom case and cheating spouses

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

They will discuss the NUS Peeping Tom case - what they think about the punishment meted out to the perpetrator, what universities can do to ensure students are safe on campus and if the victim should have released the perpetrator's personal information online.

They will also look at the increase in cheating cases in Singapore over the past three years and what constitutes cheating.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include popular attractions at Jewel Changi Airport; the extreme things people do to avoid spoilers for shows such as Avengers: Endgame and Game Of Thrones; and the things you need to know about colorectal cancer.