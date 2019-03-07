Hangout with ST: No more secondary school streaming and a look at measures to prevent maid abuse

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss the Ministry of Education's move to abolish secondary school streaming by 2024 with senior education correspondent Sandra Davie, who will also answer any questions viewers may have; what more can be done to prevent maid abuse; and a man who used fake qualifications to get jobs at 38 companies.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include suicide prevention and what people can do to help affected friends and family; how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers; the HIV Registry data leak and how the Budget 2019 affects viewers.