Hangout with ST: Let's talk about ST Run Festival 2018

SINGAPORE - Ever wondered what went on behind the scenes during an episode of Hangout with ST?

Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they come to you live from the OCBC Arena for The Straits Times Run Festival 2018. They will bring to viewers the goings-on at the festival.

Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is a weekly dose of what is trending in Singapore and around the world.

It airs every Thursday at 4.30pm on ST's Facebook page.

Topics covered in previous episodes include uncommon games at this year's Asian Games, the Crazy Rich Asians red carpet event, and the koi fish "pond" built on the steps of a Housing Board flat.