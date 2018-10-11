Hangout with ST: Employers cannot safekeep maids' salary, and why more women are staying single

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what's trending in Singapore and around the world with a live video series by The Straits Times.

The series, which adopts a casual, talk show format, airs every Thursday at 4.30pm on ST's Facebook page.

This week's episode is helmed by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Rachel Quek. They will talk about the new rule for employers, who will not be allowed to safekeep their maids' salary from next year; why more Singaporean women are staying single; and the doctor who won the hearts of many netizens for his kind act and good looks.

Topics covered in previous episodes include changes to examinations and assessments in schools, the Sulawesi quake, and whether one should withdraw CPF money upon turning 55 years old.