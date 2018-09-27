Hangout with ST: Withdraw or keep CPF money at 55, raising NS enlistment age, saying goodbye to Golden Mile Complex

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what is trending in Singapore and around the world with a live video series by The Straits Times.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

It airs every Thursday at 4.30pm on ST's Facebook page.

In this week's episode, they discuss whether one should withdraw CPF money upon turning 55 years old, a reader's suggestion to raise the national service enlistment age up to 30 years old, and saying goodbye to Golden Mile Complex.

Topics covered in previous episodes include uncommon games at this year's Asian Games, amendments to the Smoking (Prohibition in Certain Places) Act, tennis legend Serena Williams' meltdown at the US Open, and a behind-the-scenes look at the Straits Times Run 2018.