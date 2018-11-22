Hangout with ST: Drawing the line in social media, and a score for the local football team

Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they discuss where one draws the line between an individual and employee when posting on social media, what online services one would be willing to give up in light of the GST Bill for online services, changes to the Employment Act, and how things are turning around for the local football team.

Talking points covered in previous episodes range from the university module that aims to help students deal with loss and bereavement, the Lion Air crash in Indonesia, bidding farewell to Marvel creator Stan Lee, and ride-hailing firm Grab gearing up for the arrival of new rival Go-Jek.