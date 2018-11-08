Hangout with ST: Funeral simulation, LTA to test scanning equipment at MRT stations

Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is now at a new time slot of 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they talk about a university module that aims to help students deal with loss and bereavement and a trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to test scanning equipment - such as metal detectors and X-ray scanners - at selected MRT stations.

Other topics include the trend of men wearing make-up and the final episode of video series, Made in Singapore.

Talking points covered in previous episodes range from the Lion Air crash in Indonesia, how young is too young for social media, how employers will not be allowed to safekeep their maids' salary from next year, and the growing problem of children with high blood pressure.