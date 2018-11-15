Hangout with ST: Asean Summit recap, and so long, Stan Lee

Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is now at a new time slot of 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they give a recap of the Asean Summit, talk about the changes to the Direct School Admissions (DSA) scheme, and pay tribute to Marvel comics creator Stan Lee.

Talking points covered in previous episodes range from the university module that aims to help students deal with loss and bereavement, the Lion Air crash in Indonesia, famous wuxia novelist Jin Yong, who died at the age of 94 after a long illness, and ride-hailing firm Grab gearing up for the arrival of new rival Go-Jek.