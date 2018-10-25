Hangout with ST: Singaporeans falling out of love with the car, and how young is too young for social media?

Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is now at a new time slot of 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they talk about why Singaporeans are falling out of love with the car, and ride-hailing firm Grab gearing up for the arrival of new rival Go-Jek.

Other topics include how young is too young for social media, and the launch of a new six-part climate change series by ST correspondents.

Talking points covered in previous episodes range from whether one should withdraw Central Provident Fund money upon turning 55 to the expression "add oil!" - a literal translation of the Chinese term "jiayou" - making it to the Oxford English Dictionary, and the Sulawesi quake.