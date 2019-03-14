Hangout with ST: Boeing 737 Max ban and Seungri scandal

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss the ban imposed on Boeing 737 Max airplanes following the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday; whether Singapore's roads are safe; and the scandal involving K-pop star Seungri, a member of the boy band Big Bang.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include suicide prevention and what people can do to help affected family members and friends; the Ministry of Education's move to abolish secondary school streaming by 2024; how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers; and how the Budget 2019 affects viewers.