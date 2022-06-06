Singapore to have 4 new eco-corridors; Lower Seletar Reservoir Park to be expanded

SINGAPORE - Lower Seletar Reservoir Park will be expanded and two new parks developed as part of a new nature corridor that links the Central Catchment Nature Reserve to Khatib Bongsu Nature Park.

The new Khatib Nature Corridor is one of four new ecological corridors announced by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Monday (June 6), as it unveiled findings from a study that sought to understand ecological links between the island's green spaces.

Each corridor acts as a highway for wildlife, allowing them to find mates and food in other forest patches.

The three other corridors are in Lim Chu Kang, Kranji and Seletar. Nature corridors - comprising retained forested patches, parks, tree and shrub-lined routes and park connectors - will be established in these areas if they are developed, and more information will be shared when ready.

Another potential corridor has been identified in the eastern region, running through the Paya Lebar Air Base area, and NParks is studying how to establish a nature corridor there in tandem with redevelopment plans for the air base.

The ecological corridors were announced as part of the long-term plan review exhibition, which showcases Singapore's development plans for the next 50 years and beyond.