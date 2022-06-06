More short-term lease sites to be released as Govt studies impact of flexi-work arrangements

SINGAPORE - More sites for commercial and office uses on shorter leases of 15 to 30 years will be introduced in some areas in the near term, as the Government monitors the impact of flexible work arrangements on office space demand.

This is being explored in the city centre as well as in job nodes closer to homes.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is making this move, as part of its latest long-term plan, to allow Singapore to refresh its land uses in shorter cycles and to support businesses in adapting their operations to changing economic trends.

Even as flexible work arrangements become more prevalent, their full impact on the demand and design of office space remains uncertain, the URA noted.

Commercial land generally comes with 99-year tenures, except for a few parcels that have leases of 15 to 60 years.

In 2007, URA began selling sites on shorter leases for transitional office use to address a short-term shortage in office supply.

To meet immediate demand while retaining flexibility for longer-term plans, these sites came with a lease of 15 years. They were in areas including Mohammed Sultan Road, Scotts Road, Mountbatten Road and Aljunied Road/Geylang East Avenue 1.

More attractive and flexible workspaces to support innovation and the needs of businesses and workers are also being planned in the city centre and regional centres.

To save on land, the URA said it is exploring in industrial estates a "vertical zoning" concept that integrates different but complementary uses within a single development. For instance, clean industrial activities can occupy the lower floors, while co-working spaces take up the mid-floors, which then creates a buffer for residences on the upper floors.

Some industrial spaces may house a greater proportion of non-industrial uses, such as co-working, retail and food and beverage spaces, said URA. These spaces may be located in areas near transport nodes and distributed across estates islandwide, while hotel and residential uses could also be considered.

To support more vibrant industrial developments, the URA is looking at potential sites for business-white zones - such as the Kolam Ayer and Yishun industrial estates - to accommodate non-industrial uses.

Other potential business-white zones include one-north, the Pasir Panjang Power Station, Tai Seng, Jurong Lake District and Changi Business Park.