PUB launches Telegram channel to provide timely alerts, warnings amid wet weather

SINGAPORE - It is not enough to say "rain, rain, go away" but the public can now turn to a Telegram channel - launched by national water agency PUB - that will provide heavy rain alerts as well as flood risk and flash flood warnings.

The mobile-friendly platform comes as the north-east monsoon season intensifies in the coming months, PUB said on Wednesday (Nov 10).

On Nov 1, the Meteorological Service Singapore said more thundery showers are expected in the first half of the month as the monsoon rain band is forecast to remain over the equatorial South-east Asia region.

The Telegram channel joins other platforms for weather news.

Weather outlook, tide information, water level in canals and drains, and updates on flash floods can be found on the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment's myENV mobile application. It can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CCTV images of road conditions can be found on PUB's website.

PUB's website shows there were seven days this year when flash floods occurred.

Heavy rain on Aug 24 triggered a 40-minute disruption in Dunearn Road between Sime Darby Centre and Binjai Park when roads became impassable. It was the third time that that stretch has flooded this year.

Residents who live near Sime Darby Centre said flood waters entered their homes, damaging electronic devices.

Rainwater also "invaded" Bukit Timah Plaza that day, damaging the floor and merchandise in some shops.

PUB has said it will raise a 450m stretch of Dunearn Road to reduce the risk of flash floods.

Another major flood at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 on Aug 20 morning led to 13 vehicles being partially submerged. The incident lasted almost two hours, unlike most flash floods in Singapore that would subside within 30 minutes.

Construction firm Samwoh was charged on Tuesday (Nov 9) over alleged unauthorised works, involving the tampering of a drain, that led to the flood.