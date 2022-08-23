Our Better Nature video series: Making Singapore's concrete jungle conducive for wildlife

SINGAPORE - Singapore's highly urbanised environment, with its skyscrapers and busy roads and sea spaces, may not look welcoming for wildlife.

But efforts are ongoing to make the country's marine areas, as well as its patchwork of green spaces, more conducive for wild animals.

For example, reforestation efforts and constant vigilance against poaching are helping animals such as the straw-headed bulbul find a stronghold in Singapore.

The critically endangered songbird species has been poached to local extinction elsewhere.

In the marine realm, man-made reef structures have been installed in the Sisters' Islands Marine Park to provide new substrate for the growth of coral.

These efforts to help native wildlife thrive in Singapore's urban environment are showcased in the second episode of a Straits Times video series on sustainability, which airs on Tuesday (Aug 23).

Called Our Better Nature, the six-part series is hosted by environment correspondent Audrey Tan, and will be screened on ST's website and social media channels.

The other episodes will look at ways that the country is charting a more sustainable future under the Singapore Green Plan 2030. These include how innovations such as heat-reflective paint can help people here beat the heat.

Each episode is between six minutes and eight minutes long, and will be aired every fortnight.