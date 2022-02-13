Conservationists call for sustainable trade practices to protect wild, native songbirds

SINGAPORE - Some conservationists here are calling for songbird owners and pet shops to obtain their birds sustainably, to ensure that the warblers' chirps, twitters and whistles will continue being heard in the wild.

To keep the songbird trade clean and sustainable, owners and pet shops should choose birds bred in captivity over those caught from the wild, and sustainably sourced birds should be labelled with a leg band or ring.

Retailers should also keep and show records of where they get their birds from.

These were some of the recommendations in a recently published paper that profiled 114 songbird owners between 2018 and 2019 to understand their bird-keeping hobbies and preferences, and learn about the importance of bird singing competitions.

The study, overseen by Dr Anuj Jain, bird trade coordinator at conservation group BirdLife International, was published last month in the journal Bird Conservation International.

The pastime of keeping caged songbirds and putting them up in bird singing competitions is popular in South-east Asia, including Singapore.

The keeping of pet birds here is believed to have started in the 1950s.

For decades, songbird owners have spent their weekday mornings and weekends putting up their caged pets at designated hanging spots and coffee shops, and chatting with fellow hobbyists while the birds try to out-chirp and out-trill one another.

Although monthly competitions at Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club have been suspended since the Covid-19 pandemic started, droves of hobbyists turn up at its field in Ang Mo Kio every morning and on weekends to train their songbirds.

One of them is Mr William Chua, 72, a school bus driver who has been training his zebra doves every morning at the field for more than 25 years, taking a break only during the Chinese New Year holidays.

At one stage, he was taking as many as 10 birds to the field each day. He also helped to train his friends' pets.

"I like keeping zebra doves because when you hear their voice, it feels like you are in the countryside."