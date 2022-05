SINGAPORE - Just like how efforts are under way to ensure land animals can make their way around Singapore's fragmented forest landscape, creatures of the marine realm are also being given help to thrive.

The National Parks Board (NParks) told The Straits Times earlier this month (May) that it has completed an exercise that identifies core marine and coastal habitats - including coral reefs, mangroves, coastal forests and intertidal flats - and how they connect to one another.