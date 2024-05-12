E-commerce scams are on the rise. Here’s how you can shop safely online

To his delight, Mr Fernandez found a listing for the desired laptop – brand new and boxed – at $400 cheaper than retail price.

Being cautious, he checked that the seller’s profile had a verified badge and carefully scrutinised reviews of the seller’s past transactions.

Carousell users who complete all three required verification methods (via Singpass, mobile number and email) will have a blue verified badge beside their usernames.

Mr Fernandez also opted to pay cash on delivery for the device.

The next day, he met the seller to collect the laptop, and transferred the amount via PayNow upon checking that the item was in good condition.

Proud of the practical gift that he secured at a good deal, Mr Fernandez shares that his niece was overjoyed to receive the laptop. “A year later, she's still using it without any issues.”

Check before you check out

The precautions that Mr Fernandez took are among the “best practices” recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for online transactions.

These include verifying seller profiles and transacting in person.

MHA is part of the Inter-Ministry Committee on Scams, which published the 2024 edition of E-commerce Marketplace Transaction Safety Ratings (TSR) last month.

“The public is encouraged to refer to the TSR for information on the availability of safety features on e-commerce marketplaces, and what they should take note of when transacting online,” says Police Superintendent Matthew Choo, assistant director of the Scam Public Education Office, SPF.

They should also exercise greater caution when transacting on marketplaces without the recommended measures in place. Specifically, shoppers should “only transact with sellers whose identities have been verified by the marketplaces against government-issued documentation, such as NRIC or unique entity number (UEN)”.

They should also use secure payment options when making online purchases, Superintendent Choo adds.

For example, e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada use escrow payment methods, where money is released to sellers only after a specified period or after buyers confirm receiving their orders.