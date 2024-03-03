Received an unsolicited link? Here’s how to check if it’s legitimate

Compliance manager Erica Ewe describes herself as a cautious person.

Yet, last June, when the 32-year-old received an SMS from what appeared to be delivery company DHL regarding unpaid customs fees for her package, caution slipped momentarily to curiosity.

“At that time, I was expecting some activewear to arrive soon,” says Ms Ewe, who frequently shops for clothing online. Without hesitation, she clicked on the link within the unsolicited SMS.

It led her to what seemed like a legitimate DHL login page. “I was already typing my username and password when I suddenly realised the website address didn’t look like the official DHL domain.”

The URL included a string of random alphabets and numbers – one of the clear signs of a spoofed website.