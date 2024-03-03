Received an unsolicited link? Here’s how to check if it’s legitimate

Compliance manager Erica Ewe describes herself as a cautious person.
Yet, last June, when the 32-year-old received an SMS from what appeared to be delivery company DHL regarding unpaid customs fees for her package, caution slipped momentarily to curiosity.
“At that time, I was expecting some activewear to arrive soon,” says Ms Ewe, who frequently shops for clothing online. Without hesitation, she clicked on the link within the unsolicited SMS.
It led her to what seemed like a legitimate DHL login page. “I was already typing my username and password when I suddenly realised the website address didn’t look like the official DHL domain.”
The URL included a string of random alphabets and numbers – one of the clear signs of a spoofed website.
Sensing something amiss, Ms Ewe decided to verify the status of her package on the official activewear website. Tracking information showed that her items were still in transit overseas, contrary to the SMS she received.
A quick online search also confirmed her suspicions: It was a phishing attempt to obtain her login credentials.
While Ms Ewe felt relieved, she admitted that she could have been more alert. “(But) the web page looked really convincing.”
Frauds on the rise
Ms Ewe belongs to the age group most susceptible to phishing scams – a type of cyber attack that tricks victims into handing over money or data.
The Scams and Cybercrime Brief 2023 published by Singapore Police Force (SPF) earlier this month revealed that 47.8 per cent of phishing scam victims in 2023 were aged 30 to 49. They make up the majority of victims of this scam type.
“With increasing digitisation, this age group tends to spend more time online, be it to shop, bank or connect with friends,” says Mr Jeffrey Chin, deputy director of the Scam Public Education Office, Operations Department, SPF. “(This) increases their exposure to online dangers, including scams.”
However, he emphasises that everyone is susceptible to scams. “We are all more likely to fall prey to scams when we are not alert and do not take preventive measures.”
Phishing scams were one of the top scam types across all age groups last year.
Victims would receive emails, messages, calls, or advertisements from scammers posing as government officials, financial institutions or businesses. They would be asked to pay for a late bill, a product, or a fine for an offence.
The scammers would provide links leading to fake websites that trick victims into revealing sensitive personal and banking information.
Besides banking and debit or credit card details, scammers would phish information – such as usernames and passwords – to gain access into the victims’ messaging platforms or social media accounts, Mr Chin says.
“They would then impersonate victims and approach their family, friends and business counterparts for financial loans.”
Mr Chin adds: “That’s why it is important to ensure our messaging platforms and social media accounts are secured with additional security features, such as two- or multi-factor authentication. This will help prevent them from being taken over by scammers.”
This is part of a series titled "Act against scams", in partnership with the Singapore Police Force.