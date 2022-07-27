Duo who fed Ukrainian refugees in Poland is first nominee for ST's Singaporean of the Year

SINGAPORE - When Mr Priveen Suraj Santakumar watched the Russia-Ukraine war break out, he was so moved by the plight of the refugees that he took a trip to Poland to help feed those displaced by the conflict.

There, he met Mr Charanjit Walia, who has been based in Poland for the past 25 years, and was feeding the refugees there.

The Singaporean duo is the first nominee for The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year award this year.

The annual award, in its eighth year, is given to a Singaporean individual or group that has made an impact in society.

Last year's winner was Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham, who donated part of his liver to a one-year-old child after he came across a plea by a young couple online.

Mr Priveen, 34, learnt about the war when he was watching the news on television in February. He felt upset seeing pictures and videos of the situation there, and could not stop thinking about it.

He reached out to the Rotary Club of Singapore, of which he is a member, for contacts on how to help those affected by the war.

The former nurse, who owns a cleaning business, then packed his bag with medical supplies, including first aid kits, and booked his plane ticket to Poland.

He said: "I told my family I had to try to do whatever I can to help."

Although his father was initially worried about his safety, his family gave him their blessing and Mr Priveen flew to Poland in March.

Mr Priveen, who worked as a nurse for four years, had intended to provide medical assistance to the refugees. But when he landed in Warsaw, he found himself with a wok in his hand instead as part of local humanitarian efforts.

"Things were very dynamic and everything moved quickly. I gladly helped in any way they needed me to," he said.

An avid cook in his spare time, Mr Priveen stirred up potfuls of Singaporean fried rice, helping to feed thousands of refugees on some days.

He would start his day at 8am and end past midnight due to a lack of volunteers.