Duo who fed Ukrainian refugees in Poland is first nominee for ST's Singaporean of the Year

SINGAPORE - When Mr Priveen Suraj Santakumar watched the Russia-Ukraine war break out, he was so moved by the plight of the refugees that he took a trip to Poland to help feed those displaced by the conflict.
There, he met Mr Charanjit Walia, who has been based in Poland for the past 25 years, and was feeding the refugees there.
The Singaporean duo is the first nominee for The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year award this year.
The annual award, in its eighth year, is given to a Singaporean individual or group that has made an impact in society.
Last year's winner was Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham, who donated part of his liver to a one-year-old child after he came across a plea by a young couple online.
Mr Priveen, 34, learnt about the war when he was watching the news on television in February. He felt upset seeing pictures and videos of the situation there, and could not stop thinking about it.
He reached out to the Rotary Club of Singapore, of which he is a member, for contacts on how to help those affected by the war.
The former nurse, who owns a cleaning business, then packed his bag with medical supplies, including first aid kits, and booked his plane ticket to Poland.
He said: "I told my family I had to try to do whatever I can to help."
Although his father was initially worried about his safety, his family gave him their blessing and Mr Priveen flew to Poland in March.
Mr Priveen, who worked as a nurse for four years, had intended to provide medical assistance to the refugees. But when he landed in Warsaw, he found himself with a wok in his hand instead as part of local humanitarian efforts.
"Things were very dynamic and everything moved quickly. I gladly helped in any way they needed me to," he said.
An avid cook in his spare time, Mr Priveen stirred up potfuls of Singaporean fried rice, helping to feed thousands of refugees on some days.
He would start his day at 8am and end past midnight due to a lack of volunteers.
He said that his biggest challenge during his month in Poland was managing his emotions when he saw the refugees, most of whom are women and children.
Hearing snippets of their stories broke his heart.
"Some of the children hadn't eaten in days. It was hard to hold myself together while looking at them, but I had to so I could continue helping them," he said.
The temperature there, which dropped to about 2 deg C, also worried him.
"As an adult, I was still cold through all my layers of clothes. I couldn't imagine the children having to brave that weather, especially on empty stomachs."
Mr Priveen gave out candy and chocolates to them whenever he could.
"The children had no idea what was happening. They were just running around and playing. It was really quite heart-wrenching to see. I don't know if they understood that they may not have a home to go back to."
During his sojourn, Mr Priveen crossed paths with Mr Charanjit, a fellow Singaporean, who was also in Warsaw feeding the refugees.
The younger man had learnt about Mr Charanjit's work from a newspaper article and linked up with him on Facebook.
Mr Priveen helped out with Mr Charanjit's food distribution when the two met.
Mr Charanjit had moved to Poland 25 years ago to open a restaurant, but later noticed there were many hungry people in his community who could not afford a meal.
He saw many who had to dig through rubbish bins and eat half-eaten food to get by. He started cooking free vegetarian meals for the needy there in 2017.
Mr Charanjit said he was at home in Warsaw in February when his Ukrainian neighbour came running to his door with news of the war.
He said: "I'm not usually an emotional person but I felt sad that there were people at the border hungry, so I knew I had to do something."
On his first day at the border with Ukraine, he distributed more than 350 meals. His latest distribution session on July 21 saw around 700 people get fed.
"I think that everyone deserves a hot meal. That's what my religion taught me."
Mr Charanjit said he would also often cook at Sikh temples when he was still living in Singapore.
He said he was heartened to see Mr Priveen and others like him fly all the way to Poland in the past few months to help out. The two still keep in touch after Mr Priveen returned to Singapore, and when Mr Charanjit was here in May, they met for coffee.
Although cooking is hard work, Mr Charanjit said there has never been a day when he felt that it was tough to continue his charity work.
"I will do this until I die. As long as there are hungry mouths around me, I will continue to feed them to the best of my ability."