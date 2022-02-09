Organ donor who gave baby a new lease of life is ST Singaporean of the Year

SINGAPORE - While checking social media messages in July 2020, Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham came across a plea by a young couple looking for a liver donor for their one-year-old child.

By the time he called the couple at about 1am that night, Mr Sakthibalan had resolved to donate part of his liver to the little girl he had never met.

After several rounds of tests, the 28-year-old senior sales executive donated 23 per cent of his liver to baby Rheya two months later on Sept 30.

For his selfless act and being an inspiration to others, Mr Sakthibalan was named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021 on Wednesday (Feb 9).

He received the award from President Halimah Yacob, who was the guest of honour at the award ceremony at UBS University in Penang Road.

In her opening address, Madam Halimah noted that the finalists reminded Singaporeans of what it means to serve a greater purpose.

She said: "The ST Singaporean of the Year finalists challenge us to think and act beyond our ordinary capabilities. They make us feel uncomfortable to continue living in our comfort zones occupied with ourselves but to exceed even our own expectations.

"In the current pandemic, when our everyday lives can appear rather gloomy and mundane, they lift our spirits and show that nothing can stand in the way of humanity."

Mr Sakthibalan's generous gesture has given a new lease of life to Rheya, who was diagnosed with biliary atresia a few weeks after her birth in 2019.

The rare disease causes bile ducts in the liver to be inflamed, blocking bile flow to the gall bladder. The condition can eventually lead to liver failure.

After a successful recovery by both donor and recipient, Mr Sakthibalan forged a strong bond with the toddler and her family. He is now an advocate for organ donation, encouraging more people to step up and help patients in need.

On why he had stepped forward, Mr Sakthibalan said: "I thought to myself: There's a girl out there, who is very young, who is looking for a living liver donor. I felt this was an opportunity for me to step up and do something bigger."