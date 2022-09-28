Dengue cases in S'pore declining after early spike ahead of peak season: NEA

SINGAPORE - About 11,300 mosquito breeding habitats have been detected here in the first half of the year, though dengue cases have been declining following an early spike ahead of the yearly peak dengue season.

The weekly number of reported dengue cases has declined from a high of 1,568 in May to under 600 in September, while the number of dengue clusters has dropped by about 62 per cent from a high of 422 clusters in June, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday.

As at Tuesday, there were 144 active dengue clusters, according to the agency's website.

In 2021, a total of about 18,500 mosquito breeding habitats were uncovered islandwide.

Singapore experienced early signs of a dengue outbreak in February, with weekly cases rising above 200, ahead of the June to October peak season.

The early spike was due to a number of factors, including the high Aedes aegypti mosquito population, circulation of the previously uncommon Dengue 3 virus serotype (DENV-3), as well as warm, rainy and humid weather.

"Despite the unusual early rise in dengue cases this year, the collective efforts of stakeholders and the community have allowed us to manage the outbreak without reaching the peak dengue case numbers seen in the huge 2020 outbreak," NEA said.

As at Sept 24, 27,761 dengue cases have been reported. In 2020, dengue cases soared to a record high of 35,315.

"However, continued vigilance is critical, as weekly dengue cases remain high and could continue to remain high beyond the traditional peak dengue season. NEA therefore urges all stakeholders to sustain dengue prevention measures, to bring down dengue case numbers further," the agency added.

Of the 11,300 mosquito breeding habitats detected in the first half of the year, households accounted for 63 per cent of all dengue cluster areas, followed by public areas at 25 per cent. Only four per cent of clusters were detected in construction sites and 8 per cent were detected in premise types such as schools, dormitories and factories.

These figures were released in the agency's Integrated Sustainability Report for FY2021, which provides an account of its corporate, financial and sustainability performance.

The report looks at NEA's performance across 20 areas, including waste reduction, recycling, building Singapore's climate resilience, and dengue management.

NEA added that about 409,000 dengue inspections have been conducted in the first half of this year, which includes 2,800 inspections at construction sites.

Fines have also been issued to 1,300 households for mosquito breeding and 6,565 legal notices have been given to home owners and occupiers.