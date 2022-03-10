Dengue cases rising sharply, NEA calls for 'urgent collective community effort' to fight rise

SINGAPORE - Dengue cases are rising sharply, with 264 cases recorded in the week ending March 5, said the National Environment Agency on Thursday (March 10).

This is an increase of 65 cases compared to the previous week.

There have been more than 1,500 reported dengue cases this year as at March 5, with the weekly number of cases climbing steadily in the past eight weeks, said NEA in a media release.

"A contributing factor and key concern is the high Aedes aegypti mosquito population detected in the community, which has increased by about 9 per cent in January 2022 compared to in the same period last year," said NEA.

The female Aedes aegypti mosquito is the primary vector of dengue.

"If left unchecked, the current high Aedes aegypti mosquito population - together with circulation of the previously uncommon dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) and sizeable proportion of people still staying in and working from home - may lead to a surge in dengue cases in the coming months," added NEA.

The agency called for "urgent collective community effort" to drastically reduce mosquito breeding habitats and slow down the rise in the number of cases.

"NEA therefore urges members of the public and other stakeholders to stay vigilant and not let their guard down, as dengue remains a serious public health threat," it added.

New purple alert banners will be deployed in areas with persistently high Aedes aegypti mosquito population in the coming weeks.

Such areas have higher mosquito populations compared to others for periods of three months or more, according to NEA's monitoring system.

Said NEA: "These areas form a subset of locations with higher Aedes aegypti mosquito population, which NEA currently updates monthly on its website.

"The intent is to alert residents, community partners, and key stakeholders at such areas to take preventive measures against mosquito breeding, in order to reduce the risk of dengue."

These new purple alert banners are in addition to NEA's existing Dengue Community Alert System, which includes the display of colour-coded banners - in red, yellow or green - to inform residents and members of the public about the dengue situation at their estates.