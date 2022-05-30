28,000 mosquitoes, 36 million eggs: A look at S'pore's Ang Mo Kio 'mosquito factory'

SINGAPORE - In a white-walled room inside a production facility at a quiet industrial park in Ang Mo Kio, 28,000 mosquitoes are buzzing.

They are bred there under Project Wolbachia, one of Singapore's weapons in the war against dengue.

Under the scheme, which was launched in 2016, the mosquitoes themselves are made to fight the mosquito-borne disease.

Male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria are released from the facility to mate with urban female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes without Wolbachia, resulting in eggs that do not hatch and a decline in the mosquito population.

As Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are the primary vector for dengue transmission, this reduces the risk of the disease spreading.

The Republic has recorded more than 10,000 dengue cases in the first 20 weeks of this year.

The Straits Times visited the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Wolbachia mosquito production facility - the only one in Singapore - to find out the battle plan being drawn up behind the scenes.

The facility, which was launched in 2019, has rooms separated from a central hallway by sliding doors, mosquito screens, and air curtains that hiss loudly when a door is opened.

This is to ensure mosquitoes do not escape the premises, said senior scientist Deng Lu, who gave ST the tour.

Stepping into the adult insectary, we were immediately struck by how much warmer and more humid that room was compared with the adjoining air-conditioned hallway.

The insectary is kept at a constant 27 deg C and 80 per cent humidity, said Mr Deng, who is also the head of production and the automation section at the facility.

"The temperature affects the mosquitoes' lifespans, egg production, and growth speed - even half a degree difference will cause their growth speed and size to be different," he added.