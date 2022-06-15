Project Wolbachia to be expanded to cover about a third of HDB blocks from July to fight dengue

SINGAPORE - Project Wolbachia, one of the nation's weapons in the fight against dengue, will be expanded to 1,400 Housing Board blocks from July, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu announced on Wednesday (June 15).

This means the project will cover more than 300,000 homes, nearly twice the 160,000 homes currently, and about 31 per cent of HDB blocks in Singapore.

Ms Fu was delivering the keynote address at the fifth Asia Dengue Summit, which was organised by the Asia Dengue Voice and Action group and held in Orchard Hotel from June 13 to 15.

This is Singapore's first time hosting the summit, which saw more than 200 clinicians, researchers, government public health leaders and policymakers from across Asia coming together to discuss dengue management strategies for the region.

Ms Fu said that, while source eradication remains the main strategy for dengue control here, "business as usual" is not an option given the escalating threat of vector-borne diseases in Singapore - hence the need for methods such as Project Wolbachia.

Launched in 2016, the project involves the release of male Aedes-aegypti mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria at selected sites. When female Aedes mosquitoes which are not infected with the bacteria mate with the males, they produce eggs which do not hatch, thus reducing the population of Aedes-aegypti mosquitoes - the main vector of dengue here.

Ms Fu said that the results of the project have been promising so far, and that the expansion of the trial will allow the authorities to understand the impact of large scale multi-site deployments.

The expansion will see Project Wolbachia deployed at a total of 13 sites, up from the current five.

To support its project expansion, the National Environment Agency's will increase the number of male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes produced per week from the current two million to five million by the end of this year, she said.

Ms Fu added that good environmental management to prevent breeding of mosquitoes is the cornerstone of the NEA's dengue control programme, complemented by strong partnerships across the public, private and people sectors.

A person living in Singapore today is 10 times less likely to get infected with dengue than someone here in the 1960s, said the minister.

But she noted that this also means there is falling population immunity to dengue here.