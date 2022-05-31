Legislative changes being considered to curb abuses of court processes: Faishal

SINGAPORE - The authorities will consider legislative changes to curb abuses of court processes in their fight against drugs, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said on Tuesday (May 31).

In his opening speech at the annual Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) Workplan Seminar, he referred to the case of drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was executed on April 27 after a controversial appeal process in court.

His bid to challenge the death sentence on the grounds that he was mentally disabled was rejected by the apex court.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said then that the case mounted by the defence was an abuse of the court's processes as there was no admissible evidence to prove a decline in the accused's mental condition.

Associate Professor Faishal, who is also Minister of State for National Development, said at the Police Cantonment Complex auditorium: "We acknowledge that there are those with passionate views about the use of capital punishment in Singapore.

"But we must respect the law and the administration of justice: The proper mode to engage on such issues is certainly not through making last-minute, unmeritorious applications to obstruct the course of justice."

He added: "We will be looking at legislative amendments to curb such abuses of court process."

He did not elaborate on the possible amendments and when these will be announced.

In a 20-minute speech, Prof Faishal reiterated that the death penalty is effective in deterring those who traffic large quantities of drugs.

A 2018 study by the Ministry of Home Affairs found that drug traffickers were highly aware of capital punishment here and had reduced the amount of drugs they trafficked to below the capital threshold, he said.

"To address some critics of the death penalty, we must remember that these are not small amounts we are talking about," he added.

"To cross these (capital) thresholds, one would not be carrying drugs for personal consumption. Instead, it would be for mass distribution to others for financial gain."

Globally, the market for methamphetamine is expanding in the East and South-east Asia, the minister said, adding that pro-cannabis lobby groups have pushed for more liberal drug control policies.