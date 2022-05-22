How police officers are trained to use force techniques effectively

SINGAPORE - Over the past 10 years, there have been four cases where police officers have used their firearms, and two of these incidents happened earlier this year.

On Thursday (May 19), the police took journalists through a one-day crash course on how they train officers to use various force techniques effectively, ranging from hand-to-hand tactics and batons, to Tasers and pistols.

Superintendent of Police Toh Pei Lian, the commanding officer of Frontline Policing Training School from Training Command, said officers are generally required to consider several factors when it comes to using force.

This includes the amount of force to be applied with regard to the perceived threat posed by a subject, the safety of members of the public and fellow officers, as well as the safety of the subject.

Supt Toh said: "Our officers generally use force, when necessary, to effect an arrest or handle a threat to life and property.

"The purpose of both is to bring the situation under control and to mitigate further unnecessary harm to all parties involved."

The police said on Thursday that all cases involving the use of firearms and Tasers are reviewed by them to ensure that the weapons had been used in line with their doctrine and training.

Officers are trained to fire at the centre of the body if they have to stop an imminent threat of grievous hurt or death.

The police said: "In dynamic situations, this offers a higher probability of hitting, and the shot is more likely to stop the person. This also reduces the risk of injuries to innocent bystanders from stray bullets."

For Tasers, officers use the Taser X26P which discharges 50,000 volts when successfully deployed.

When an officer pulls the trigger, two darts, or probes, attached to wires from the gun will latch onto the suspect's skin and send volts of electricity through the body.

The surge of voltage can override the sensory and motor nervous systems and cause an uncontrollable contraction of muscles.

The police said that officers are trained to avoid situations, such as a fall hazard, where the person may be at risk of serious injury or death if the Taser is used.

But the effectiveness of the weapon is affected by the distance between the two probes, or when one or both probes miss, fail to embed properly, or get dislodged.