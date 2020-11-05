Man shot in stomach during struggle with police officers in Balestier Road apartment raid

SINGAPORE - A man was shot in the abdomen during a struggle with police officers in Balestier on Thursday morning (Nov 5), after he assaulted an officer and tried to grab the revolver of a second officer.

The 36-year-old man, who was taken to hospital after the shooting incident, is currently in a stable condition, the police said.

He is under arrest for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty, as well as for cheating offences and suspected drug-related offences. He has also been traced to incidents of unlawful assembly and custom-related illegal activities.

The altercation happened in an apartment in Balestier Road at about 1am during a police raid to arrest four people allegedly involved in a series of cheating cases.

When police entered the unit, the man lunged at an officer and attacked him repeatedly, causing him to bleed in the face and fall to the floor.

When he refused to heed a warning from a second officer to stop attacking the injured cop, the second officer drew his revolver, after also assessing that a second man in the unit could join in the assault of his partner.

A violent struggle then ensued when the 36-year-old man turned to the second officer and tried to snatch his revolver. A shot was fired, but the man continued to struggle with the officer, the police said.

Backup officers eventually managed to subdue the two hostile men.

Both officers were hurt - the first with injuries to his face and arm, while the second was wounded on his hands and lips.

The police said that the second man, 22, is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty.

Two women in the flat, aged 33 and 23, said to be the girlfriends of the two men, were arrested for cheating and the suspected consumption of controlled drugs.

Police seized $20,000 of suspected criminal proceeds, drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Besides the four occupants in the flat, three others - two aged 18 and one 32 - are also involved in the cheating cases.



Evidence seized during the police raid in Balestier Road. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE





Evidence seized during a police raid in Geylang to arrest people allegedly involved in a series of cheating cases. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



They were arrested between Tuesday and Thursday in separate raids. Police said they had used victims' particulars, including credit card details, to apply for and buy handsets and phone lines from a telco.

They then sold the handsets for cash.

When the telco tried to claim the money from the banks, the transactions were rejected, costing the telco $42,000.

Commander of Tanglin Police Division Cheong Chee Ming said on Thursday: "We will continue to pursue criminals vigorously and take necessary action, including the use of necessary force to apprehend criminals.

"Police officers work in a dynamic environment. There are many unknowns out there and the risks the police officers face out there are very real. They have to be nimble."