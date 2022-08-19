Bullying in schools: Five incidents involving student victims

SINGAPORE - On Tuesday (Aug 16), a teenage girl was filmed being beaten up by three 15-year-old girls in the multi-storey carpark of Block 269 Compassvale Link.

The girl was punched in the face multiple times by her three assailants, hit with a pair of rubber sandals, and dragged to the ground by the hair.

Two teenage boys, who were standing nearby, did not intervene.

Three girls were arrested on Wednesday for wrongful confinement and are under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt.

The Straits Times looks at five other cases of bullying involving students.

