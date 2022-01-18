Disciplinary measures taken against students seen in video fighting in carpark: MOE

SINGAPORE - Disciplinary measures have been taken against the students seen in a viral video fighting in a multi-storey carpark, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (Jan 18).

The video has been circulating on messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram.

In response to queries, an MOE spokesman said: "The school is aware of the incident and has taken educative actions, including the appropriate disciplinary measures."

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The 30-second video shows two girls throwing punches at a girl in school uniform.

One of them pulls her hair, resulting in her falling to the ground. The girl then hits the student's head repeatedly and kicks her face.

A fourth girl, also in school uniform, can be seen watching the incident.

It is unclear when the incident took place.