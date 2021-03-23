Police probing Ngee Ann Polytechnic students who urinated on others in suspected hazing ritual

SINGAPORE - Another video involving students harassing one another is making the rounds, this time involving students believed to be from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP).

In the video clip, which was e-mailed to The Straits Times on Monday (March 22), a group of men clad in black T-shirts can be seen urinating on two naked men in a shower cubicle on the school grounds.

The two men were made to squat and face the wall.

Police said they were alerted to the alleged incident at 535 Clementi Road on Monday at about 9.50pm.

In the video, which was also posted on various social media platforms, one of the men dressed in black shouted "No showering!" when a victim tried to clean himself.

The men were allegedly involved in a hazing ritual during a recent orientation camp.

It is not clear when the video was posted on the social media platforms, but one of the participants had a surgical mask dangling from one ear.

The video had garnered more than 100 likes on Monday night before it was removed.

ST has contacted NP for comments regarding the incident.