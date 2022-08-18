Police investigating after video shows 3 girls pummelling teen in Sengkang carpark

SINGAPORE - A teenage girl's brutal beating by three girls in a Sengkang carpark on Tuesday evening (Aug 16) is being investigated by the police, after videos of the incident were circulated on social media.

In the videos, the trio can be seen punching, kicking, slapping and throwing rubber sandals at the victim who tries to protect herself by covering her face.

Two teenage boys, who are standing nearby, do not intervene during the attack.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

The trio are alleged to have assaulted the victim at the multi-storey carpark of Block 269 Compassvale Link.

"The female teenager sustained injuries but did not require immediate conveyance to hospital. She subsequently sought medical attention," said a police spokesman, who added that the teenagers involved are believed to be known to one another.

Three videos of the incident were uploaded online on Wednesday.

The first video, which is about one and a half minutes long, shows the victim in white cowering on the floor as one of the three assailants, dressed in black, pulls her hair and punches the top of her head three times.

A second assailant then kicks the victim in the head repeatedly before throwing rubber sandals at her.

In the second video, which is about 48 seconds long, the trio can be seen showing a video on mobile phone to the victim.

They then throw an unknown liquid at her, before one of them drags her to the ground by the hair and kicks her in the chest.

The victim scrambles towards one of the teen boys dressed in red, hiding behind him as the trio warn the boy to "let her go".