Coronavirus: Pink Dot SG latest local event to be called off

SINGAPORE - The annual Pink Dot SG event, slated for June 27 at Hong Lim Park, is the latest event to be called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 16), Pink Dot SG said people can still mark the occasion by lighting up their homes and workplaces pink, and spend time with their friends and family.

It is the first cancellation in 12 years.

While the event at Hong Lim Park is called off, the organisers said supporters can tune in to Pink Dot SG's special live-stream programme, consisting of performances and interactive discussions, at 6.30pm on June 27.

Details will be released at a later date.

This comes in the wake of a slew of cancellations.

Organisers of the Income Eco Run, South-east Asia's premier eco run, had announced early on Monday morning that its April 26 run will be shelved.

On Saturday, the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) said it was postponing its Superwomen In Concert 2020 to a new date in 2021.

On Friday, Marquee Singapore said in an Instagram post that the nightclub would suspend operations until further notice and that all pre-purchased tickets for upcoming performances would be automatically refunded.

The Covid-19 outbreak has infected over 168,000 people and killed 6,506 worldwide.

Singapore recorded 226 cases as of Sunday though a total of 105 have recovered.