Coronavirus: April 26 Income Eco Run cancelled due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The Income Eco Run, which was scheduled to take place on April 26, is the latest mass running event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the run, which had close to 9,000 participants last year, said on Monday (March 16): "In consideration of the current Covid-19 situation in Singapore, the health and safety of our participants, partners and staff, as well as various advisories issued by the authorities to safeguard our collective well-being, the Income Eco Run has been cancelled.

"The organisers regret any inconvenience or disappointment that the cancellation may cause.

"We have been monitoring the situation since February 2020 and making adjustments to our plans along the way so that the necessary precautions can be put in place if the run were to go ahead.

"However, the situation continues to evolve and remain uncertain, and considering the health risks in this current climate, cancelling the run would be in the best interest of those involved as well as the wider community."

All registered participants will receive a full refund of entry fees paid.

The May 23 Osim Sundown Marathon was the first major local running event to be cancelled amid the coronavirus situation.

Organisers made the announcement last Thursday after the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Several other runs such as the 2XU Compression Run (April 5) and JP Morgan Corporate Challenge (April 8) have also been postponed to May 31 and Nov 26 respectively.

Other marquee sports events here have also been hit by the coronavirus situation, with the Feb 27-March 1 HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament and football's International Champions Cup scheduled for July cancelled. The April 11-12 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens has been postponed to October.

The Covid-19 outbreak has infected over 168,000 people and killed 6,506 worldwide. Singapore recorded 226 cases as of Sunday though a total of 105 have recovered.