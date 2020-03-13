Marquee Singapore suspending operations in light of Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Singapore's largest nightclub Marquee Singapore, located at Marina Bay Sands, is suspending operations until further notice.

In an announcement shared on social media on Friday (March 13), the club says the move was in light of the "Government's advisory that all ticketed entertainment events with 250 participants or more are to be deferred or cancelled as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 situation".

It is also to "ensure the health and safety of guests and staff".

The club added that all pre-purchased tickets to upcoming performances will be refunded automatically, and advised that updates on its re-opening will be shared via its social media platforms.

Earlier on Friday, Dutch DJ Laidback Luke cancelled his set that was due to take place later at night, citing travel restrictions imposed by the United States government. He has also cancelled an upcoming gig in Sydney.

Upcoming acts at Marquee had included Vengaboys, Ben Nicky and Afrojack.

The Straits Times understands that Zouk is continuing with operations on March 13 night with trance DJs Markus Schulz and Arkham Knights lined up.