Coronavirus: Aware's concert, Marquee Singapore performances among events postponed or cancelled

SINGAPORE - Upcoming events including The Association of Women for Action and Research's (Aware) concert and operations at nightclub Marquee Singapore have been deferred or cancelled in response to the evolving coronavirus situation.

Aware announced the postponement of its Superwomen In Concert 2020 on its Facebook page on Saturday (March 14).

The non-profit group said the concert scheduled for April 10 at Esplanade Concert Hall would be held on a new date in 2021.

Aware said tickets will remain valid but patrons who cannot attend the rescheduled concert can get a full refund from ApacTix by April 10.

It said that it is delaying the event "to a time when we can be more secure in our community's health and safety - always our top priority".

The Ministry of Health advised organisers on Friday to defer or cancel all ticketed sports, cultural and entertainment events with 250 participants or more.

Marquee Singapore said in an Instagram post on Friday that the nightclub would suspend operations until further notice and that all pre-purchased tickets for upcoming performances would be automatically refunded.

Obog Wind Symphony, which was due to perform alongside singers Jeremy Lee and Tay Ke Wei at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Sunday, has postponed the event, noting that "public health and security is our topmost priority".

Prime Gymnastics Club has cancelled its international gymnastic invitational competition that was scheduled for May 29 and 31.

About 480 gymnasts, including 290 local participants and 190 foreign ones, had registered for the event.