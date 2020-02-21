Coronavirus: Mindef sends 2,000kg of medical supplies to China to help with relief efforts

SINGAPORE - The Republic's Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has delivered over 2,000kg of medical supplies to be distributed to Chinese military hospitals.

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen posted pictures of the supplies on his Facebook page on Friday (Feb 21).

The post included a picture of Singapore's ambassador to China Lui Tuck Yew and Defence Attache Steven Tan handing over the contribution to People's Liberation Army (PLA) General Hospital Medical Service Department deputy head Zhang Fu, in Beijing.

Dr Ng wrote: "During the Singapore Airshow, I said that during difficult times, real friends stick together, when (China's) Ba Yi aerobatics team took stringent measures to ensure that they could keep performing here. To reciprocate their friendship, Mindef delivered over 2,000kg of medical supplies such as safety goggles, N95 masks and medical handwash to the PLA to distribute to their military hospitals....

"The fight in this outbreak is against the virus, and friends can reach out to each other in this time of need."

The delivery by Mindef comes after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday that it had dispatched a second round of humanitarian assistance to China.

The assistance was to help communities severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China and aid efforts to contain the virus, Singapore's MFA said.

It was sent on Singapore Airlines Flight SQ802.

This follows an earlier dispatch of humanitarian assistance by the Singapore Government to Wuhan on Scoot Flight TR5120 on Feb 8.

In his discussion with Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng on Feb 7, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat explained that the humanitarian assistance from the Republic was part of a collective effort to help communities in China affected by the virus.

The aid included fund-raising efforts by the Singapore Red Cross, with support from Singapore's trade associations and chambers, companies and local community organisations.

Mr Heng had also told Vice-Premier Han that Singapore was confident that through close cooperation, the international community would overcome the challenge of the coronavirus.