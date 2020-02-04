Coronavirus: Singapore Red Cross launches public appeal for donations

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is making a public appeal for funds to aid the communities in China affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported in Wuhan.

The charity said on Tuesday (Feb 4) that all donations will be used to deliver assistance and support communities in China which are affected or at risk of being affected by the virus.

The Singapore Government will be contributing seed money towards this public appeal.

Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and CEO of SRC, said: "We expect the outbreak to continue to spread in China and geographically with the number of new cases rising in the next days and weeks.

"Our planned response at this point is focused on assisting the communities worst affected in China."

On Tuesday, a two-man team from SRC headed to the Asia-Pacific office of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Kuala Lumpur to discuss broad strategies and the areas of possible SRC support.

Another person will join the team in the Malaysian capital to support response efforts for the next few weeks.

SRC will also be deploying another person to Beijing to work directly with the response team there.

This will include assessing the needs of affected communities as well as strategising their response to meet these needs.

Mr William added: "Our response plan will be adjusted based on ongoing developments and assessments. We look forward to working with organisations to support the relief efforts."

In Singapore, SRC has also been engaging communities to promote behaviours that reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting the virus.

Related Story Coronavirus: Get latest updates

Related Story Interactive: Places impacted by the coronavirus so far

Volunteers are providing advice to beneficiaries, especially the elderly, to help prevent misinformation, rumours and panic.

Prevention messages are also posted on SRC's social media platforms.

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) has lauded these efforts and will rally its members and the Singapore business community to contribute, the SBF said in a statement on Tuesday.

SBF chairman S.S. Teo said: "The business communities in China and Singapore enjoy longstanding and wide-ranging relationship that extends beyond trade. The fight against this virus is not China's alone, but the world's. We will work closely with the Singapore Red Cross to raise funds for its efforts."

Members of the public can make their donations via several platforms.

Go to the Red Cross site to make donations online and the Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane for cash donations .

For cheque donations payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society", write the donor's name, postal address and the words "Coronavirus Response 2020" on the back of the cheque.