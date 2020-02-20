Coronavirus: Singapore sends second batch of humanitarian aid to China

SINGAPORE - The Republic dispatched a second round of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, to China on Wednesday (Feb 19).

Singapore ambassador to China Lui Tuck Yew handed over the country's humanitarian assistance to People's Liberation Army General Hospital Medical Service Department deputy head Zhang Fu in Beijing.

The assistance was to help communities severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China, and help efforts to contain the virus, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairson Thursday.

It was sent on Singapore Airlines flight SQ802.

This follows an earlier dispatch of humanitarian assistance by the Singapore Government to Wuhan on Scoot flight TR5120 on Feb 8.

In his discussion with Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng on Feb 7, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat explained that the humanitarian assistance from the Republic was part of a collective effort to help communities in China affected by the virus.

The aid included fund-raising efforts by the Singapore Red Cross, with support from Singapore's trade associations and chambers, companies and local community organisations.

The Singapore Red Cross sent $2.26 million worth of aid to China as part of the first phase of relief efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the charity said on Wednesday.

DPM Heng also told Vice-Premier Han that Singapore was confident that through close cooperation, the international community would overcome the challenge of the coronavirus.