Coronavirus: 'We have been waiting anxiously' says wife of Singaporean evacuee still stuck in Wuhan with second evacuation flight due to take off

SINGAPORE - A second plane from Singapore to Wuhan is due to take off on Saturday evening (Feb 8), carrying with it supplies for the coronavirus-stricken city.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, and Chinese Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Hong Xiaoyong, met at the airport on Saturday afternoon, where the Singapore minister handed over donations to the envoy.

Aside from humanitarian assistance, the flight brings relief for Singapore residents stuck in the city since it was put on lockdown on Jan 23.

One such evacuee is 30-year-old Mrs H, whom The Straits Times previously spoke with after she was separated from her husband who returned home on a specially arranged flight on Jan 30.

Mrs H and her infant son, who is only a few months old, have been in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak. Her Singaporean husband could be evacuated, but Mrs H, who is a Singapore permanent resident and Chinese national, could not join him, as she said Chinese nationals were unable to leave the city at the time.

So she and her son have been staying with her parents since then.

The virus has infected over 34,000 globally since early January. China has reported 722 deaths and only two deaths have occurred elsewhere - in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Mrs H told The Straits Times in Mandarin via text on Saturday that while there was still enough food for her and her family, she and the other stranded Singaporean residents in Wuhan have been waiting anxiously for the second flight to take them home.

Mrs H did not know the exact number of those remaining in the city, but said that about 200 people had signed up for the first evacuation flight but only 92 were actually able to leave the city.

"All we could do was wait. There was nothing else we could do, it felt quite helpless," she said.

She added that as of 2pm on Saturday, none of them had received any official confirmation that they might be able to return home or a pass to go to the airport.

"We have been waiting anxiously," she said.

In the meantime, she has been caring for her young son, and passing the time surfing the web or watching television.

She has also been on video call with her husband every day.

Mrs H also said that she has not stepped out of her family's home in Wuhan since the city was placed on lockdown, for fear of infection. Everyone has been relying on a stockpile of food purchased beforehand.

Mrs H also referred to the raising of the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition level in Singapore to orange on Friday, saying she was concerned about the safety of her family and friends on the island - as well as her own upon her return.

"(I heard) that back in Singapore, there have been cases of people panic buying goods, as well as people getting infected from unknown sources," she said.

Nonetheless she is scrambling to pack her and her child's belongings, saying she is "glad" to be returning home, and looks forward to returning to work once allowed to do so.

"I was on maternity leave for a long time. I also haven't stepped outdoors since Wuhan was put on lockdown, so I've been shut indoors for too long - I've been waiting to get back to work," she said.