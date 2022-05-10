Zouk to reopen with more security after 10-day closure

SINGAPORE - After being forced to shut for 10 days from from May 1 to May 10, Clarke Quay nightclub Zouk will be reopening its doors on Wednesday (May 11), with beefed up security.

The club had been fined $1,000 and ordered to close temporarily after its guests were found to have flouted the prevailing rules on group sizes at the time.

The incident took place on April 23, when the number of patrons per table was capped at 10. Zouk had a group of customers inside that exceeded that number.

"We have doubled our security headcount to ensure safe management measures that are still relevant to nightclubs are adhered to," said a spokesman for the club, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

In a previous statement to ST, Zouk had said that the area where the incident had happened had no fixed security personnel stationed there and patrolling was not conducted at the time.

The incident was not noticed by the club's security team. The Urban Redevelopment Authority subsequently issued the fine and ordered the premises temporarily closed.

Limits on group sizes and safe distancing measures were lifted on April 26, in what was a major easing of Covid-19 rules.