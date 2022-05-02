Zouk's closure till May 10 due to intermingling among guests

SINGAPORE - Zouk's closure until May 10 was triggered by an incident of intermingling among guests on April 23, said a spokesman for the iconic nightspot.

The area of the Clarke Quay premises where it happened had no fixed security personnel stationed and patrol was also not conducted there at the time the incident occurred, he told The Straits Times on Monday (May 2).

"We have stepped up safe distancing measures and doubled our security headcount to ensure that our guests' safety is not compromised," he added.

Zouk has also cordoned-off dance areas and checkpoints to and from the dance floor.

The spokesman said since safe distancing measures were relaxed on April 26, there has been no cap on the number of patrons per table.

There are no Covid-19 cases or clusters linked to Zouk, he added.

"Our guests' safety is our utmost priority and we continue to work closely with the authorities."

When Zouk reopened its nightclub's doors on April 20 after a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic, long queues of clubgoers formed outside its premises.

The club announced previously that it will operate every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 3am.

On Sunday, Zouk said on Instagram that it would shut its doors at midnight until May 10.

It said then: "The safety of our guests is a priority. We have stepped up safety distancing measures and doubled our security to ensure this".