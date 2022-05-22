Fewer fires in first 4 months this year compared with 2021, as SCDF continues fire safety efforts

SINGAPORE - Paramedics responded to 339 fire incidents in residential premises between January and April this year, a 6.9 per cent decrease from the 364 in the same period in 2021.

Revealing these numbers on Sunday (May 22), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it will continue to educate the public about fire prevention measures.

Despite fewer fires being reported this year, some recent incidents have led to deaths, such as the Bedok North flat fire that claimed three lives this month, and another in March in New Upper Changi Road, in which a person died.

On Sunday, SCDF said that since last October, it has embarked on a programme to equip the public with first aid skills such as administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using a fire extinguisher.

So far, about 1,200 people have participated in the programme, said SCDF.

After a fire takes place, SCDF conducts a post-fire public education blitz, going door to door to share fire safety educational materials with residents.

Last Friday, SCDF personnel visited Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 to distribute these materials. On May 13, a fatal fire occurred in the block.

When SCDF firefighters arrived at the flat that morning, they found a vast accumulation of combustible items. A 56-year-old woman found in the living room was pronounced dead, and three people were taken to hospital.

Two of the three - a toddler aged three and a 35-year-old man later died from their injuries. The toddler's mother, 34, remains in hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The New Upper Changi Road fire in March claimed the life of one of nine people living in a three-room flat at Block 27.

Preliminary investigations by SCDF showed the fire had started from a personal mobility device (PMD) charging in the living room of the flat.

More recently, fires broke out in a Jalan Bukit Merah flat on May 17 and a Marsiling flat on May 14.