35 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Jalan Bukit Merah flat

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a Jalan Bukit Merah flat on Tuesday morning (May 17), causing some 35 residents to be evacuated for their safety.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post it was alerted to the fire at 11.35am that day.

Thick black smoke could be seen coming out from a ninth-floor unit as the SCDF arrived at Block 117 Jalan Bukit Merah.

"SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets had to conduct forcible entry to gain access into the unit. No one was in the unit, " SCDF said in the post.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished with one water jet.

About 35 people were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precaution, said SCDF.

It added that preliminary investigations indicate that the fire had an "electrical origin".

No one was hurt in the incident.

A photo attached to SCDF's post showed a bed frame, charred debris on the floor, and soot lining the walls and ceiling of a room in the unit.

In a separate Facebook post on Tuesday night, Ms Indranee Rajah, an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, said no one was injured as those living in the flat - a woman and her two children - were out at the time.

Block 117 is part of the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru ward of the GRC.