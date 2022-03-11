One dead after Wednesday's fire at New Upper Changi Road HDB flat

SINGAPORE - One of the nine family members who lived in a Bedok flat where a fire broke out on Wednesday (March 10) has died.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he visited the family on Thursday, and was saddened to hear of the death. The family has also received help for a temporary place to stay, as well as various other essential items.

"My team is following up with other necessary assistance for the family. I also spoke to the neighbouring units and I'm relieved that they were quickly evacuated and are doing fine," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"This incident has brought out the kampung spirit in the community, but it is also a reminder to us all about the potential fire risk of personal mobility devices, and to stay vigilant," wrote Mr Heng, who is an MP for East Coast GRC.

Three people were rescued unconscious by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel when they arrived at the three-room flat at Block 27 New Upper Changi Road on Wednesday at about 1.15pm.

Preliminary investigations by SCDF showed the fire had started from a personal mobility device charging in the living room of the fourth-storey flat.

About 50 residents were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.