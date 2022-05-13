3 residents die in Bedok North flat fire

SINGAPORE - Three people died in a fire that broke out in the living room of a flat in Bedok North on early Friday morning (May 13), MP for the estate Tan Kiat How said.

When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived at the fourth floor flat at about 6.40am, they found four unconscious people in the unit which had “a vast accumulation of combustible items”, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Three of them, including a mother and a toddler who live in the unit in Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2, were taken to hospital unconscious.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Tan said that five people lived in the affected unit, including a couple who rented out the room to three other tenants, a couple and a young toddler.

He said that three of the residents have died but declined to provide more details out of consideration for the family affected.

A fourth person remains in critical condition in hospital, he added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SCDF put out the fire in the living room with one water jet.

The mother, toddler and another person were found in the bedroom while one person was found in the living room.

The person in the living room was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Firefighters had to force their way into the cluttered bedroom to rescue the three people in it. SCDF officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two of the victims. All three people were taken to Changi General Hospital.

Mr Tan said: “It’s a very sad case. The family was really affected. The parents were protecting the toddler. I’m sure their last moments were a period of sadness and desperation. My heart is really torn.

“We want to make sure we take all steps to take care of the family and their loved ones.”

SCDF officers also rescued three people in a next-door unit after forcing entry into the flat. Their injuries were minor and they did not want to be taken to hospital.

Sixty residents were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

When The Straits Times arrived at about 8.35am, at least 10 policemen were seen at the foot of the block reassuring residents who had evacuated.

The block had been cordoned off and an SCDF ambulance was stationed nearby.