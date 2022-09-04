Clementi landslide: Recovery, construction work may take months, says Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - It may take a few months for recovery and construction efforts to repair the damage caused by the landslide at a Clementi Build-To-Order (BTO) site last Friday.

In the early hours of that day, a landslide at the Clementi NorthArc construction site in Clementi Avenue 6 damaged the Ulu Pandan Park Connector and displaced soil into the Ulu Pandan Canal.

On Sunday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the Housing Board's engineers and the project's qualified person - either an architect or engineer - had inspected the surrounding buildings and structures and found them still structurally sound.

Over the past two days, HDB, the National Parks Board (NParks) and national water agency PUB have been working round the clock to carry out immediate repair and slope stabilisation recovery works.

"Our priority has been to mitigate the impact of the slope failure to ensure workers and public safety," said Mr Lee, who visited the segment of the park connector where the slope failure occurred with Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann on Sunday.

HDB and the contractors have applied a thin layer of concrete to help stabilise the slope. They have also created a channel to allow water to flow through the canal to mitigate any flood risks upstream, especially given the rainy weather.

"More permanent slope stabilisation measures are being carried out, followed by the main recovery and construction efforts, which may take a few months," said Mr Lee.

The recovery work includes removing the dislodged soil in the canal, reinstating the damaged part of the park connector, and reconstructing the slope and retaining walls within the site.