China becoming more 'coercive and aggressive', says US defence secretary at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - The United States will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, including near Taiwan, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday (June 11).

Relations between China and the United States have been tense in recent months, with the world's two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.

At a meeting between General Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday, both sides reiterated they want to better manage their relationship although there was no sign of any breakthrough in resolving differences.

Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security gathering, Gen Austin said the United States would continue to stand by its allies, including Taiwan.

"That's especially important as the PRC (People's Republic of China) adopts a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims," he said.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take it by force if necessary.

Gen Austin said there had been an "alarming" increase in the number of unsafe and unprofessional encounters between Chinese planes and vessels with those of other countries.

A Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May and Canada's military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions.

Taiwan has complained for years of repeated Chinese air force missions into its air defence identification zone, which is not territorial airspace but a broader area it monitors for threats. Gen Austin said these incursions had surged in recent months.

Taiwan's foreign ministry thanked the United States on Friday for its support and denounced China's "absurd" claims of sovereignty.

"Taiwan has never been under the jurisdiction of the Chinese government, and the people of Taiwan will not succumb to threats of force from the Chinese government," said ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou.

Gen Austin said that the United States' policy on Taiwan was to remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo.

"Our policy hasn't changed. But unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be true for the PRC," he said.

However, he added: "We'll do our part to manage these tensions responsibly, to prevent conflict, and to pursue peace and prosperity."