Budget debate: Revise funding scheme to help arts groups deal with Covid-19 impact, suggests NMP Terence Ho

SINGAPORE - More can be done to support arts groups amid the coronavirus outbreak, Nominated MP Terence Ho told Parliament on Thursday (Feb 27).

Noting that arts sponsorship could be affected by an economic slowdown due to Covid-19, Mr Ho suggested that the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) revise its Cultural Matching Fund scheme - to match not just the funds raised by arts groups, but also their income from sources such as ticket proceeds.

"I believe that a more targeted and well-defined Cultural Matching Fund policy can help small, medium arts groups in Singapore... This could be a long term measure, instead of a short term or mid-term measure," Mr Ho said.

The Cultural Matching Fund, set up by the MCCY, matches dollar-for-dollar cash given by private donors to registered charities in the arts and heritage sector.

In his speech, the NMP also praised the Government's efforts to partner with the community in projects.

During last week's Budget announcement, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had said he would set aside $250 million to further this end. Of that sum, $20 million would be used to top up the Our Singapore Fund, which has supported more than 240 ground-up projects in areas such as heritage, arts and sports since 2016. A budget of $150 million - part of the $250 million - would also be set aside to expand successful ground-up projects.

Mr Ho said he was "heartened" by the news, and added: "I wonder how these funds can be further extended to help arts and culture companies and enterprises - to bring more Singaporeans together, groom and grow attendance and participation for the arts?"

The NMP also praised members of the arts community who have been spreading messages of positivity amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

One such example was Ding Yi Music Company, which on Feb 14 streamed a Chinese chamber music and Mandopop concert on Facebook, days after its Happy Chinese New Year concert had been cancelled. The online concert - titled Together We Stand - featured local artists such as Joanna Dong and Tay Kexin.

Other initiatives range from a special music video of Home, performed by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra as a tribute to healthcare workers; to the National Arts Council's Stay Strong, Don't Kan Cheong video, which features artists encouraging people to stay positive during the outbreak.