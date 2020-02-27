The Life List: Song and dance tributes to those fighting coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - Orchestras and schools around the world have turned to music to rally the people of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, and to lift the spirits of healthcare workers battling the scourge. Here are some moving tributes you might like to catch online. Sit back and get your tissues ready:

1. HOME

"When there are troubles to go through, we'll find a way to start anew," so goes the lyrics of popular song Home, composed by veteran singer-songwriter Dick Lee in 1998 and originally performed by Kit Chan.

In a fitting tribute to healthcare and frontline workers battling the Covid-19 virus outbreak, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) performed an instrumental rendition of the National Day Parade song.

It uploaded a music video of the performance conducted by SCO music director Yeh Tsung, along with messages from SCO's staff members to healthcare and frontline workers, in a Facebook post last Friday (Feb 21).

SCO chairman Ng Siew Quan says in the video: "We dedicate this piece to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly around the clock during this Covid-19 outbreak. We salute your passion and your dedication to keep us all safe and well."

Link to video: bit.ly/394vf5o

2. A DANCE FOR WUHAN

Pupils at a middle school in the New Zealand capital of Wellington performed a traditional song and dance for the Chinese community.

In a video posted on Facebook, pupils of Scots College belt out a two-minute song, while holding up cards with the Chinese characters "Wuhan jiayou" (Keep it up, Wuhan). They then remove their jackets and break into a spirited Maori haka dance, with rhythmic stamping.

Link to video: bit.ly/3967aLt

3. THE 12 SOUNDS OF WUHAN

Chinese conductor Tan Dun composed a moving tribute to the people of Wuhan on a flight from New York to Belgium earlier this month.

Titled 12 Sounds Of Wuhan, the piece was conducted by Tan and performed on Feb 15 in an Antwerp Symphony Orchestra concert at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in the Belgian city. The performance featured the percussion instrument, Wuhan gongs.

Tan, who composed the score for the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon movie, says in a video posted on Facebook: "Wuhan is the centre of Chu culture. The Chu culture is the oldest Chinese culture and has the most spiritual link to the nature, spirit and human being.

"We dedicate this piece to all the victims of the Covid-19 virus."

Link to video: bit.ly/2wLPV3K

4. SERBIAN TRIBUTE TO WUHAN

Hundreds of people gathered in wintry Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, on Saturday (Feb 22) to support China in its fight against the Covid-19 virus.

At a concert, audience members waved Chinese flags and greeted Mrs Chen Bo, China's ambassador to Serbia, according to China Global Television Network.

Serbian composer and singer Slobodan Trkulja performed the song, My Chinese Heart, while musicians crooned the Chinese song, Jasmine.

Link to video: bit.ly/2TlXJkf

5. JASMINE FLOWER

In a widely-circulated YouTube video posted on Feb 10, the Czech Philharmonic plays the popular Chinese song Mo Li Hua, or Jasmine Flower, which it earlier performed on its tour to China last year.

"We have beautiful memories of our concert in Wuhan. We are very concerned and sad with the situation that you are going through," says Czech Philharmonic chief executive officer David Marecek in the YouTube video.

He adds: "We wanted to show you our friendship and support and to tell you that in our thoughts and prayers, we are with you."

Link to video: bit.ly/391BerK